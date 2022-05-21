Bigg Boss Non-Stop grand finale LIVE UPDATES

After successfully running for 90 days, Bigg Boss Non-Stop is set to come to an end. The OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is set to witness its grand finale today. Currently, Bindu Madhavi, Anchor Shiva, Ariyana Glory, Akhil Sarthak, Anil Rathod, Mithraaw and Baba Baskar are in the race to win the winner title. Bindu Madhavi was earlier seen participating in Bigg Boss Tamil, which is hosted by legendary actor Kamal Haasan. She entered the Telugu reality show as a challenger. In the initial weeks, when Bindu was asked which industry she likes more, Bindu said Tamil and Telugu industries are like her two eyes for her. Bindu had an interesting journey. While some thought of her to be one of the docile contestants, it is only during the tasks and nominations tasks where she outshined everyone and gained popularity among masses for playing like a lioness. Bindu shared beautiful friendship with Shiva and Anil throughout her stay in the house. She shared a Tom and Jerry like relationship with Akhil.

Baba Baskar, Akhil and Ariyana had participated in previous seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu. Baba Baskar was a part of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, while Akhil and Ariyana participated in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Baba Baskar entered the show as a wildcard contestant. In the history of Bigg Boss Telugu, he is the only one contestant to become one of the finalists. Akhil was second runner-up of his season. This time, he has come with an ambition to win the show for his father. During the show, he spoke about how his father survived a brain stroke and is recovering from it. In the show, Akhil emerged to be one of the strongest contestants with good performances in tasks. He is the only contestant who became a Bigg Boss captain twice. Ariyana, on the other hand, struggled to live up to the image she created in BB season 4. However, she never gave up in any task, which is perhaps what her fans loved about her.

Anchor Shiva was introduced to the Telugu audience as the ‘controversial’ Shiva. Initially, people had a hard time striking a chord with him because of his image. However, as the show progressed, Shiva showcased how his personality also has a fun side to him. After trying for seven times, he finally won the captaincy task and became a captain. His friendship with Bindu and Anil is one of the highlights of his journey. Anil, hailing from a family of policemen, is a model by profession. His always-so-quiet demeanor got him in trouble as people thought he is pretending to be nice. However, Anil chose to answer back with his performances in the task. He was the first captain of the season. However, his goodness landed him in trouble and Bigg Boss had to snatch away his captaincy. But the one incident did not stop him. He emerged as a dark horse that has now reached the finale.