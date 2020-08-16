Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Akkineni promises entertainment like never before

Nagarjuna Akkineni shared the first teaser of Bigg Boss 4.

Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to make a comeback to television soon. On Saturday evening, Nagarjuna Akkineni treated his fans with the teaser of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, giving a glimpse of what we can expect with the upcoming season.

The video stars Nagarjuna in three roles — son, father and grandfather. As soon as the video starts, we see son and grandfather peeking through the window and mimicking a couple, calling it the best sort of entertainment. However, the father version of the actor promises to bring a better entertainer with Bigg Boss 4. Now, the audience is wondering if this year’s theme will have three generations together? Well, we will have to wait and watch.

Nagarjuna, who hosted the third season of the reality show, is hosting the show for the second consecutive year. Talking about the same in a statement, the actor said, “It was fun being back on the shoot floor for the promo. After the tremendous success of last season, this year our effort will be to up the ante and deliver even more entertainment and surprises for our viewers.”

Speaking about his look in the promo he added “Playing 3 characters and getting the body language, voice and mannerisms right in such a short span of shoot was quite a challenge but I enjoyed it thoroughly. I am a believer that life, hope and entertainment should never stop. We have all had a tough few months and I think clean wholesome entertainment is one of the luxuries we can all enjoy and our promise this year is to deliver exactly that with Bigg Boss season 4.”

Bigg Boss 4 was earlier speculated to go air on August 30. However, no official announcements were made regarding the same.

