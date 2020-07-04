Telugu TV actor Ravi Krishna tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Ravi Krishna has asked everyone who were in contact with him to isolate themselves or get tested. (Photo: Ravi Krishna/Instagram) Actor Ravi Krishna has asked everyone who were in contact with him to isolate themselves or get tested. (Photo: Ravi Krishna/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu contestant and TV actor Ravi Krishna has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor took to Instagram to share the news with his fans and followers.

In the Instagram post, he wrote, “Hello everyone just wanted to share the news that I’m tested COVID +ve. I have isolated myself since 3 days, but with your all blessings & God’s grace I’m doing fine & have no symptoms. I don’t want to worry about from where I picked it up. All that I want to say is whoever were in contact with me off late to please isolate yourself or get tested & act accordingly.”

Adding further, he requested people to not to discriminate against “people with virus.” He wrote, “I also request few of you not to stigmatise & discriminate people with virus. Please let me stay in good mental health, away from negativity and heal faster.”

Ravi Krishna plays the protagonist in the TV show Aame Katha. Recently, his co-star from the show, Navya Swamy also tested positive for coronavirus.

Ravi Krishna came into the limelight with Telugu serial Mogilirekulu and became a renowned face serials like Varudhini Parinayam, Bava Maradallu and That is Mahalakshmi.

