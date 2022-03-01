Bholaa Shankar first look: Chiranjeevi impresses in first poster on Maha Shivratri

The first look of megastar Chiranjeevi from Bholaa Shankar was unveiled on Tuesday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Sharing the first look poster of the actor on social media, the film’s director Meher Ramesh wrote, “On this Divine Shivarathri Day. Let the MEGA CELEBRATION Prevail with the #VIBEofBHOLAA. Witness MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets as #BholaaShankar.”

Keerthy Suresh, who plays Chiranjeevi’s sister in the upcoming movie, shared the first look poster of Bholaa Shankar on her Twitter handle. Her caption read, “Here’s the first look of #BholaaShankar and I simply cannot take my eyes off the majestic Megastar @KChiruTweets garu!”

The first look sees Chiranjeevi in a stylish avatar. Sporting shades, the Acharya actor can be seen sitting on the bumper of a modified jeep.

Tamannaah Bhatia is playing the leading lady in this entertainer. Anil Sunkara of AK Entertainments is producing the project, in association with Creative Commercials. Dudley is handling the cinematography, and Mahathi Swara Sagar is composing the music.

Also starring Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi, Srimukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, and Prabhas Seenu, the actioner will release in theatres later this year.