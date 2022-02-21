Bheemla Nayak trailer: Pawan Kalyan promises an intense drama

The trailer of the much-awaited movie Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, was released on Monday, just four days ahead of its theatrical release.

Going by the trailer, Bheemla Nayak seems to be a film which is high on testosterone and drama. The ego clash between Pawan’s Bheemla Nayak and Rana’s Daniel Shekar will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats. Also, the film looks like a Pawan Kalyan show all the way.

Last week, the makers of Bheemla Nayak blindsided everyone by announcing the film’s release date. As soon as the Andhra Pradesh government relaxed the restrictions imposed in the wake of the third Covid-19 wave, the makers wasted no time zeroing in on February 25 to release the movie.

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.

Besides Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, the Saagar K Chandra directorial also stars Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Brahmanandam and Murali Sharma.