Bheemla Nayak teaser: Rana Daggubati is Dharmendra to Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh

A new teaser of the upcoming Telugu movie Bheemla Nayak was released on Monday. The teaser introduces Rana Daggubati’s character in the film, which stars Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in the titular role.

Rana Daggubati plays Daniel Shekar, an arrogant and egoistic man, in the film. In a conversation, Daniel tells Bheemla Nayak’s wife: “I overheard a talk at the police station that your husband is called Gabbar Singh. Do you know who am I? Dharmendra. Hero.” It is a clear reference to the cult Hindi film Sholay.

It is worth noting that Pawan Kalyan had acted in Gabbar Singh, the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Dabangg.

Bheemla Nayak is the remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. In the Telugu remake, Pawan Kalyan steps into the shoes of Biju Menon and Rana Daggubati takes on the role which was originally played by Prithviraj.

Saagar K Chandra directorial Bheemla Nayak, which also stars Nithya Menen, Aishwarya Rajesh and Samuthirakani, is currently in production. The makers have announced it will release in theatres during Sankranti next year.