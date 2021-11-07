Bheemla Nayak song Lala Bheemla: A perfect foot-tapping track that celebrates Pawan Kalyan

The release of Bheemla Nayak is still some time away, but the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans excited for the Pawan Kalyan starrer. On Sunday, the makers celebrated the film’s screenwriter Trivikram’s birthday by releasing the song “Lala Bheemla”, which seems like an introductory track for Pawan.

As the video begins, the audience sees Pawan in a police avatar. Later, we see the actor sporting a lungi and shirt look. He is seen in a perfect massy avatar and the song justifies the mood of every scene. In the song’s visuals, Pawan gives this no-nonsense vibe, and his action sequences are something to watch out for.

Penned by Trivikram and sung by Arun Kaundinya, the song instantly gets you in a groovy mood. It is a perfect fit for Pawan Kalyan’s on-screen persona.

Bheemla Nayak also stars Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. While Pawan Kalyan plays the titular role, Rana Daggubati plays Daniel Shekar, an arrogant and egoistic man.

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu adaptation of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The original film revolved around the conflict between Koshy Kurien, an influential and wealthy ex-havildar and Ayyappan Nair, a sub-inspector in Attappadi.

While the Telugu remake has been directed by Saagar K Chandra, filmmaker Trivikram has penned the screenplay and dialogues for the movie.

Bheemla Nayak will release in theatres on January 12.