Bheemla Nayak song: It is all about Pawan Kalyan

The first song from the upcoming Telugu film Bheemla Nayak was released on Thursday, coinciding with the birthday celebration of Pawan Kalyan. The title song pays tribute to the larger-than-life off-screen image of the Telugu superstar, who turned 50 today.

The song introduces us to the legend of Bheemla Nayak and the quick history of his family. And we are told that he’s the biggest gangster of all and a ragging ball of fire. In all, Bheemla Nayak is an unstoppable force of nature. He can make no mistake.

Besides composing the Bheemla Nayak title track, Thaman S has also crooned it along with Sri Krishna, Prudhvi Chandra and Ram Miriyala.

Bheemla Nayak is the remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. If you have seen the original film, you may get an idea of how far removed the Telugu remake is from its original inspiration. While director Sachy’s movie explored the complex and delicate nature of human weakness, the Telugu remake seems to be all about hero-worshipping. Bheemla Nayak seems to be the man with no weak spot. There seems to be no one who is capable of outsmarting or outrunning him.

It seems filmmaker Trivikram, who has written the film in Telugu, has done what Venu Sriram did with Vakeel Saab. Take a very relatable human drama and turn it into an adulation fest for Pawan Kalyan.

Bheemla Nayak is currently in production. The makers have announced it will release in theatres during Sankranti next year. While Pawan Kalyan is reprising the role of Biju Menon, Rana Daggubati has stepped into the shoes of Prithviraj. The film, which is helmed by Saagar K Chandra, also stars Nithya Menen, Aishwarya Rajesh and Samuthirakani.