Bheemla Nayak release LIVE Updates: Film a Pawan Kalyan show, fans celebrate his chemistry with Rana Daggubati

Bheemla Nayak movie LIVE: Telugu film Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubatti is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Instagram)

Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, came out on Friday amid fan frenzy. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film is expected to be a clash between Pawan’s righteous cop Bheemla Nayak and Rana’s Daniel Shekar. High on drama and action, the film seems like a Pawan Kalyan show all the way. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.