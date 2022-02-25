scorecardresearch
Friday, February 25, 2022
Bheemla Nayak release LIVE Updates: Film a Pawan Kalyan show, fans celebrate his chemistry with Rana Daggubati

Bheemla Nayak Movie Reviews, Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati Live News: Here's all that fans and stars are saying about the Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati-starrer.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 25, 2022 11:08:58 am
Bheemla Nayak Movie blogBheemla Nayak movie LIVE: Telugu film Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubatti is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Instagram)

Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, came out on Friday amid fan frenzy. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film is expected to be a clash between Pawan’s righteous cop Bheemla Nayak and Rana’s Daniel Shekar. High on drama and action, the film seems like a Pawan Kalyan show all the way. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.

Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the original starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon.

Also read |Ram Charan surprises fans with a video featuring Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan ahead of Bheemla Nayak

Besides Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, Bheemla Nayak has Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Brahmanandam and Murali Sharma in important roles.

 

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates on Bheemla Nayak release here:

11:08 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Chiranjeevi shares his best wishes for Bheemla Nayak

Chiranjeevi reposted a video shared by Ram Charan when the God Father actor visited Bheemla Nayak sets.

10:35 (IST)25 Feb 2022
'It's all yours now'

Producer Naga Vamsi posted, "Our LOVE. PASSION. HARD WORK - #BheemlaNayak ❤️🤩💪 It's all yours now 🙏 #BheemlaNayakDay POWER STORM SURGE from TODAY in THEATRES WORLDWIDE🌪️🔥 @pawankalyan @RanaDaggubati #Trivikram @saagar_chandrak @MenenNithya @MusicThaman @iamsamyuktha_ @dop007 @NavinNooli."

10:03 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Thaman S shares excitement for Bheemla Nayak

Music Composer Thaman S shared a poster of Bheemla Nayak and wrote, "#CULTMASSBHEEMLA  !! 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥#BLOCKBUSTERBHEEMLANAY."

09:29 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Gopichandh wishes Bheemla Nayak is a 'huge blockbuster'

Director Gopichandh Malineni shared on Twitter, "Wishing Power Star @PawanKalyan Garu, @RanaDaggubati, my Bawa @MusicThaman and the entire team of #BheemlaNayak a huge Blockbuster 👍👍 #Trivikram @saagar_chandrak @MenenNithya @iamsamyuktha_ @vamsi84 @SitharaEnts."

09:28 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Satya Dev shares best wishes

Actor Satya Dev tweeted, "Best wishes to Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu, Captain @RanaDaggubati, @saagar_chandrak brother, @MenenNithya, @MusicThaman & to the entire time of #BheemlaNayak."

09:15 (IST)25 Feb 2022
'Perfect Pawan Kalyan film'

Producer Sreenivasa Kumar tweeted, "#BheemlaNayak will ERASE OLD RECORDS of power star. Felt like watched PERFECT @PawanKalyan gari film after a decade it will be REMEMBERED as Mile stone in his career. Many Power packed HIGH Moments."

09:13 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Rana Daggubati announces Bheemla Nayak's release
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati)

Sharing a poster of the film, Rana Daggubati posted at the midnight, "Let the EUPHORIA BEGIN 🔥#BheemlaNayak in theatres from today 🌪️."

Speaking at Bheemla Nayak pre-release event on Wednesday, Rana Daggubati said, "Bheemla Nayak helped me work with the best in the business. I have completed 12 years as an actor, working in multiple languages. But, it was Pawan Kalyan who made me realize how a hero should look and behave. I may have worked with the biggest stars in the country, but Pawan Kalyan belongs to a different league."

