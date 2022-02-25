Bheemla Nayak release LIVE Updates: Film a Pawan Kalyan show, fans celebrate his chemistry with Rana Daggubati

Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, came out on Friday amid fan frenzy. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film is expected to be a clash between Pawan’s righteous cop Bheemla Nayak and Rana’s Daniel Shekar. High on drama and action, the film seems like a Pawan Kalyan show all the way. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.
Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the original starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon.
Besides Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, Bheemla Nayak has Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Brahmanandam and Murali Sharma in important roles.
Chiranjeevi reposted a video shared by Ram Charan when the God Father actor visited Bheemla Nayak sets.
Producer Naga Vamsi posted, "Our LOVE. PASSION. HARD WORK - #BheemlaNayak ❤️🤩💪 It's all yours now 🙏 #BheemlaNayakDay POWER STORM SURGE from TODAY in THEATRES WORLDWIDE🌪️🔥 @pawankalyan @RanaDaggubati #Trivikram @saagar_chandrak @MenenNithya @MusicThaman @iamsamyuktha_ @dop007 @NavinNooli."
Music Composer Thaman S shared a poster of Bheemla Nayak and wrote, "#CULTMASSBHEEMLA !! 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥#BLOCKBUSTERBHEEMLANAY."
Director Gopichandh Malineni shared on Twitter, "Wishing Power Star @PawanKalyan Garu, @RanaDaggubati, my Bawa @MusicThaman and the entire team of #BheemlaNayak a huge Blockbuster 👍👍 #Trivikram @saagar_chandrak @MenenNithya @iamsamyuktha_ @vamsi84 @SitharaEnts."
Actor Satya Dev tweeted, "Best wishes to Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu, Captain @RanaDaggubati, @saagar_chandrak brother, @MenenNithya, @MusicThaman & to the entire time of #BheemlaNayak."
Producer Sreenivasa Kumar tweeted, "#BheemlaNayak will ERASE OLD RECORDS of power star. Felt like watched PERFECT @PawanKalyan gari film after a decade it will be REMEMBERED as Mile stone in his career. Many Power packed HIGH Moments."
Sharing a poster of the film, Rana Daggubati posted at the midnight, "Let the EUPHORIA BEGIN 🔥#BheemlaNayak in theatres from today 🌪️."