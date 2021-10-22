Bheemla Nayak: That’s how Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati unwind, photo goes viral

A new photo from the sets of much-anticipated Bheemla Nayak, featuring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, has gone viral. In the image, both Pawan and Rana are seen relaxing off the camera in their respective avatars of Bheemla Nayak and Daniel Shekar.

Sharing the new pic on social media, the film’s production house Sithara Entertainments wrote, “Unwinding off the camera #BheemlaNayak & #DanielShekar.”

Music director Thaman also shared the photo on Twitter. His caption for the image read, “They jus lit the screens ON fireEEEEE. #BheemlaNayak & #DanielShekar. It’s GONNA BE MASSIVE.”

They jus lit🔥 the screens ON fireEEEEE ❤️ #BheemlaNayak & #DanielShekar 💥💥💥💥 It’s GONNA BE MASSIVE 🌪 pic.twitter.com/9gCOX0Faf1 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) October 21, 2021

Bheemla Nayak is a Telugu adaptation of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the movie co-stars Nithya Menen. Director Trivikram penned the screenplay and dialogues for the movie. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer. The film will release in theatres on 12th January.

Apart from Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan has period drama Hari Hara Veeramallu in the pipeline. Rana Daggubati’s Virataparvam will release soon in theatres.