Bheemla Nayak gets release date, Rana Daggubati promises a ‘power storm’

Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon, has got a new release date. The Saagar K. Chandra directorial will release in theatres on February 25.

Rana took to his Twitter account and wrote, “25 – 02 – 2022!! The date is set for the POWER STORM to hit the screens.”

The film was originally scheduled for a January 11 release. However, owing to the third wave of Covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown, the makers were compelled to reschedule the film’s release.

The makers on January 31 announced that they had blocked two release dates – February 25 and April 1. A statement from the makers read, “As we have always promised, #BheemlaNayak will be a massive theatrical experience. So, we have to wait for the pandemic to subside for presenting it in the theatres for you all. We intend to release the movie on 25th February or 1st April, whenever the situation improves.”

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.