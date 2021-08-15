Bheemla Nayak first look: Pawan Kalyan fights goons in Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, watch video

The Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, featuring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati has been titled Bheemla Nayak. On Sunday, the makers made the announcement with a special video.

Director Harish Shankar, who will direct Pawan Kalyan in PSPK28, shared the first-glimpse video of Bheemla Nayak on his Twitter handle and wrote, “And the wait is over. Here it is guys.”

Sithara Entertainments, the film’s production house also tweeted: “Here’s the First Glimpse of the POWER Storm. #BHEEMLANAYAK is here. Coming to rule your playlists from Sept 2nd.”

Meanwhile, in the video, Pawan Kalyan, who plays the titular character, is seen fighting goons with much ferocity. The music for the visual cut has been handled by Thaman. Bheemla Nayak also stars Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen. The film’s first song will be out on September 2, and the movie will release on January 12, 2022.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Hari Hara Veeramallu and PSPK28, which are currently in the process of filming.