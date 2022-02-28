Bheemla Nayak box office: Pawan Kalyan movie sets box office on fire worldwide

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan’s latest movie Bheemla Nayak has taken a huge opening across the world. The movie has reportedly grossed more than Rs 100 crore mark from its worldwide ticket sales within three days of its release.

Bheemla Nayak was released in cinemas last Friday to packed houses in the Telugu states. The movie raked in more than Rs 25 crore in Telugu states alone on its opening day. According to a report at AndhraPradesBoxOffice.com, the movie’s first three-day worldwide collection is pegged at Rs 108 crore. It’s come as a huge relief to the film industry, which has been battered by the onslaught of the Covid-19 virus and the subsequent lockdown.

Film trade expert Taran Adarsh has also claimed the movie is doing quite well in the international markets. According to his estimation, the movie so far has collected over Rs 15 crore in North America, Rs 12 lakh in New Zealand, Rs 1.58 crore in Australia, Rs 11.16 lakh in Ireland and Rs 1.48 crore in the UK.

However, the makers of Bheemla Nayak are yet to reveal the official collection figures of the movie so far. After a very encouraging reception of the movie by the fans on Friday, the producers, and the cast and crew held a success party declaring the movie a blockbuster.

In the meantime, the distributors and the exhibitors in Andhra Pradesh are struggling to make profits despite the movie running to packed houses. It is said that the state government’s restrictions on the ticket prices and ban on early morning fan shows had undercut the movie’s earning potential during the opening weekend.

In the light of the film’s struggle at the box office in AP, Prakash Raj has slammed the government accusing it of “power abuse.”

Bheemla Nayak is the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Besides Pawan, the movie also stars Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon.