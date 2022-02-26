Bheemla Nayak box office collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan film gets a ‘sensational start’

Bheemla Nayak, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, released in theaters on Friday. The film, led by Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati is facing strong competition from Ajith’s Valimai in the southern states of the country.

Trade analyst Kaushik LM shared the film’s first-day collection of the movie in Chennai. He wrote on Twitter, “#BheemlaNayak Day1 Chennai city gross is 11 lakhs 👍 Very Good Opening with limited release here, due to the #Valimai mania!”

However, the film is performing extremely well in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. “#BheemlaNayak is Sensational in Nizam and Set Many New Benchmarks in Most Centers. Collects ALL TIME RECORD 1st Day Share of 11.81 Crores!” AndhraBoxOffice.com tweeted.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bheemla Nayak is ‘roaring’ in the international market. He tweeted, “#Telugu film #BheemlaNayak continues to ROAR in the international arena… Takes a heroic start in #Australia…⭐️ #Australia…Debuts at No. 6 position at #Australia #BO. Fri A$ 153,493 [₹ 83.22 lacs] @comScore.” The film also had an impressive start at the US box office as Ramesh Bala shared, “At the #USA BO, #BheemlaNayak Friday – $378K from 343 locations.”

IndianExpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R found Bheemla Nayak to be only about pawan Kalyan. In his review of the film, he wrote, “In Bheemla Nayak, we get no sense of the place where the story plays out. The film is a very shallow reading of the text of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Malayalam original was more than an ego clash between two men. It was about various communities, cultures, social and moral codes, toxic households, and other things that contributed to the conflict between Ayyappan and Koshy. The Telugu remake, however, is all about one man and one man only- Bheemla Nayak aka Pawan Kalyan. And who’s Bheemla Nayak? The film doesn’t even answer that fully.”