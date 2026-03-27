Beyond RRR: How Dhruva helped Ram Charan stop being a ‘star’s son’ and become an actor

By December 2016, Ram Charan needed a win. His previous film, Bruce Lee: The Fighter, had underperformed, and there was a quiet but real sense in Telugu cinema that he was still searching for his footing outside the mass entertainer mold that had defined most of his career. The films before it had not been disasters, but they had not moved the needle either. The question being asked, not always loudly but consistently, was whether Chiranjeevi’s son could build a filmography that stood on its own terms. Then Dhruva arrived on December 9, 2016, and it changed the conversation.

To understand what Dhruva meant, you have to understand where Ram Charan was at that point. He debuted in 2007 with Chirutha, which was a commercial success. Magadheera in 2009 had been a genuine landmark, both for his career and for Telugu cinema as a whole. But the years between Magadheera and Dhruva had been uneven. Films like Racha, Naayak, and Yevadu had their moments but none of them fully delivered on the promise of what Magadheera had suggested Charan could be.

Following the poor performance of Bruce Lee: The Fighter, the original producer stepped away from what would become Dhruva, and Allu Aravind stepped in to bankroll the project under Geetha Arts, his second collaboration with Ram Charan after Magadheera.

Why this script, why this story

Dhruva was an official remake of the Tamil film Thani Oruvan (2015), directed by Mohan Raja. It had been one of the best Tamil films of that year. Its screenplay was unusually tight for a commercial entertainer, and its villain, played originally by Arvind Swamy, was the kind of character Telugu cinema rarely gave audiences: educated, composed, and genuinely frightening because of his intelligence.

Before the film was released, what captured public attention was what Ram Charan looked like. The first look images and the introduction song teaser showed an actor who had clearly done something significant with his body.

For the introduction song shoot, Ram Charan reportedly trained under bodybuilder Rakesh Udiyar, the same trainer credited with Salman Khan’s Sultan physique and Aamir Khan’s Dangal transformation. He had begun training well before the film went on floors, switching to a strict vegetarian diet throughout the shoot to achieve the leaner, sharper build the IPS officer role demanded.

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There is a particular kind of screen presence that comes with a body that looks like it was built for something specific, and Ram Charan in Dhruva had that. An IPS officer who looks like he could genuinely outrun, outfight, and outlast every person in a room carries a different weight than one who does not.

The film follows Dhruva, an IPS trainee who makes a deliberate and unusual choice early on. Rather than spending his career bringing down petty criminals, he sets his sights on finding the single most powerful criminal in the country and dismantling his entire operation. That target turns out to be Siddharth Abhimanyu, a scientist of considerable reputation who runs a secret criminal network through illegal medical operations, manipulating the pharmaceutical industry for profit while maintaining a respectable public face.

What made this structure compelling was that it inverted the usual hero-villain dynamic. Siddharth Abhimanyu was not physically threatening. He did not need to be. He was three steps ahead of everyone around him at all times, and the film took genuine pleasure in showing an audience a villain who could not be stopped simply by the hero being stronger or faster. Dhruva had to match him intellectually, which was a different kind of hero for Ram Charan to play.

If Dhruva belonged to Ram Charan on paper, Arvind Swamy took it somewhere else entirely on screen. Both Ajith Kumar and R Madhavan were approached for the villain’s role before Swamy was eventually chosen to reprise his performance from the original Tamil film. Swamy brought something to Siddharth Abhimanyu that few actors could have: a stillness that felt more dangerous than any amount of aggression.

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Arvind Swamy proved through this performance that audiences can genuinely fall in love with a villain while still rooting for the hero, which is a difficult balance to strike. The confrontational scenes between him and Ram Charan are among the film’s most watchable sequences, not because of action, but because of the intelligence both characters bring to their exchanges. His role elevated the film completely and pushed Ram Charan to deliver his best work.

Looking at Ram Charan’s career now, from where it was in 2016 to where RRR took it in 2022, Dhruva occupies a specific and important place. It was the film where he proved something to himself and to the industry, that he could carry a script-driven thriller. That he could hold the screen against Arvind Swamy. That he did not need to dominate every scene to make a film work.

Two years after Dhruva came Rangasthalam, which many consider his finest performance. Six years after that came RRR and everything that followed. The line between those films and Dhruva is not always drawn, but it should be. Because Dhruva was the film where Ram Charan stopped asking what the audience wanted and started asking what the story needed. That shift, quiet as it was, changed everything that came after it.