Beyond Fest 2022: SS Rajamouli goes to Hollywood for career retrospective amid RRR’s Oscar hopes

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has been discovered by the west, thanks to his latest blockbuster RRR. Even though his previous film Baahubali: The Conclusion made the right noise around the globe, RRR has opened a wave of new possibilities for the filmmaker in international markets.

Rajamouli will travel to Los Angeles as part of his first career retrospective. The best works of the filmmaker will be screened at the 10th edition of Beyond Fest. The monthlong cinema carnival will screen the IMAX version of RRR. And his other blockbusters, including Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Eega, Magadheera, Maryada Ramanna will also be shown at the genre festival. Rajamouli will attend the event and address a special Q&A session. The program has been titled Tollywood to Hollywood: The Spectacle & Majesty of S.S. Rajamouli.

This movie marathon is seen as part of SS Rajamouli’s efforts to give RRR the best shot at the Oscars. He is also set to deliver a keynote speech at the Toronto International Film Festival this week.

There is a growing clamor about RRR being India’s best bet at the upcoming edition of the Oscars. It is said that the film has the potential to earn a nomination for India, which hasn’t happened since the 2001 movie Lagaan.

RRR found a new lease of life after it was made available for the global audience on Netflix. Some top Hollywood filmmakers expressed awe over the movie on social media, increasing its visibility among western audiences.

RRR is set against the backdrop of 1920s India when the British were at the height of their power. The film tells the story of two rebels who take on the might of the British empire in a three-hour spectacle. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. It also became SS Rajamouli’s second movie in a row to earn more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide.