Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ new film titled Stuartpuram Donga

Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas of Rakshasudu fame on Wednesday announced his next film titled Stuartpuram Donga. The movie chronicles the life of notorious thief Tiger Nageswara Rao of Stuartpuram.

Directed by KS, a protege of ace director VV Vinayak, Stuartpuram Donga marks the comeback of Sreenivas’ father Bellamkonda Suresh to film production after a hiatus.

Mani Sharma has been roped in to compose music for the film. Other crew members include cinematographer Shyam K Naidu, Vennelakanti Brothers (dialogues) and art director AS Prakash. The makers will soon announce details of the rest of the cast and crew.

Here’s the title poster of my next project, #StuartpuramDonga. Really excited to start the shoot for this☺️ pic.twitter.com/jLF7eIP1lu — Bellamkonda Sreenivas (@BSaiSreenivas) August 11, 2021

On the work front, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is currently shooting for the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Chatrapathi. Helmed by VV Vinayak, the movie also stars Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika, and Jason. It is bankrolled by Dhaval Gada and Aksshay Gada.