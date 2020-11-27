Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas to star in Hindi remake of Prabhas’ Chatrapathi

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas poses with VV Vinayak (right) and Dr Jayantilal Gada (left). (Photo: PR handout)

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of director SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi, which had Prabhas in the lead role. The remake will be directed by VV Vinayak and bankrolled by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.

It is worth noting that Sreenivas made his acting debut with Vinayak’s Alludu Seenu in 2014. “This is a perfect project for my big debut in Bollywood. It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with Dr. Gada and Pen Studios, and to be reunited with my first ever director VV Vinayak sir. Although, taking on a role that Prabhas did is a huge responsibility, but I am glad I did, as it’s a perfect script,” said the actor.

Chatrapathi was the maiden collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Prabhas, before the duo took the country by storm with the Baahubali franchise. The film follows the ordeal of Sri Lankan refugees, who are subjected to unfair treatment and cruelty by the local mafia of Vizag port. And Prabhas’ Sivaji stands up to the gangsters and becomes a saviour for the marginalized people.

The film released in 2005 and became a huge hit at the box office. In 2008, director Dharani made some significant changes to the script and remade it in Tamil as Kuruvi with Vijay.

