Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas marries Kavya Reddy in intimate Tirumala ceremony, reception on May 1

Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas tied the knot with longtime partner Kavya Reddy in a traditional ceremony at Sri Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati, on April 29.

The wedding was held late at night, with the muhurat set at 11:13 PM. It was a close-knit affair attended by family members, friends and a few special guests. The couple opted for a simple, spiritual ceremony over a large-scale celebration, following age-old rituals at the temple. Jeelakarra Bellam, symbolising unity and harmony, was among the key rituals performed.

Sreenivas had arrived in Tirupati with his family ahead of the ceremony, where fans gathered at Renigunta airport to welcome him. Despite the presence of a few prominent names, including Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the wedding remained intimate and focused on the families.