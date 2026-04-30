Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas marries Kavya Reddy in intimate Tirumala ceremony, reception on May 1
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy wed in a late-night Tirumala ceremony steeped in tradition. Intimate rituals, viral moments, and a star-studded Hyderabad reception to follow.
Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas tied the knot with longtime partner Kavya Reddy in a traditional ceremony at Sri Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati, on April 29.
The wedding was held late at night, with the muhurat set at 11:13 PM. It was a close-knit affair attended by family members, friends and a few special guests. The couple opted for a simple, spiritual ceremony over a large-scale celebration, following age-old rituals at the temple. Jeelakarra Bellam, symbolising unity and harmony, was among the key rituals performed.
Sreenivas had arrived in Tirupati with his family ahead of the ceremony, where fans gathered at Renigunta airport to welcome him. Despite the presence of a few prominent names, including Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the wedding remained intimate and focused on the families.
Photos and videos from the wedding surface online
Photos and videos from the ceremony surfaced online soon after. Sreenivas looked regal in an ivory and gold ensemble, accessorised with traditional garlands and statement jewellery. Kavya, complementing him perfectly, wore a cream saree paired with temple jewellery and a mathapatti, striking a balance between grace and heritage. Their outfits were reportedly designed by Shravan Kumar, blending classic elements with subtle modern touches.
తిరుమలలో అంగరంగ వైభవంగా జరిగిన హీరో బెల్లంకొండ సాయి శ్రీనివాస్ పెళ్లి#BellamkondaSreenivas @BSaiSreenivas
నూతన వధూవరుల కు శుభాకాంక్షలు 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3FObYdND0q
— H A N U (@HanuNews) April 30, 2026
Bellamkonda Srinivas ❤️Kavya Reddy begin a new journey pic.twitter.com/6kAJXXnHYS
— CHITRAMBHALARE (@chitrambhalareI) April 30, 2026
When they made their relationship official
Ahead of the wedding, the couple had made their relationship official at a small family gathering in March. Sharing pictures from the occasion, Sreenivas wrote, “To my Kavyaamma, Life has its own beautiful timing… and mine brought you into my world. Thank you for coming into my life, believing me at the right time, filling my days with positivity and countless smiles !! Will make sure that smile on your face will never fade away. I can’t wait for our forever together. With love, Your Sreeni.”
View this post on Instagram
While the temple wedding was intimate, the celebrations are far from over. The couple is set to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on May 1, expected to be attended by prominent figures from the Telugu film industry. Sreenivas has personally invited several leading stars, including Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun, among others.
ALSO READ: India’s first VJ Ruby Bhatia went from charging Rs 1 lakh per show to earning Rs 3,000 a day: ‘I am not who I was’
Kavya Reddy is from Hyderabad and does not belong to the film industry. Reports suggest she comes from a well-established family—her grandfather was a judge and her father is a practicing lawyer.
On the work front
On the professional front, Sreenivas is currently working on multiple projects, including Tyson Naidu and Haindava, and is riding high on the success of his recent film Kishkindapuri, a horror thriller that marked a strong comeback. Having wrapped up shooting for Tyson Naidu, where he plays a powerful cop, the actor is expected to take a short break after the reception before resuming work in June.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05