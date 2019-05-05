Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas-Kajal Aggarwal starrer Sita to release on May 24

With Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, the Teja directorial Sita is now all set to hit the screens on May 24. Earlier, the romantic drama was scheduled for a worldwide release on April 25. However, to avoid the box office clash with Avengers:Endgame, the makers decided to postpone its release.

Produced by AK Entertainments, Sita marks Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kajal Aggarwal’s second collaboration after Kavacham. Interestingly, Sita is Kajal’s third film under Teja’s direction after Lakshmi Kalyanam and Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

The entertainer also has Sonu Sood as the antagonist and Mannara Chopra is seen as a character named Rupa. The movie also has RX100 fame Payal Rajput in a special song while Abhimanyu Singh and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in other crucial roles.

The music has been composed by Anup Rubens, Sirsha Ray is the cinematographer and Kanal Kannan is the action choreographer for Sita.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in the yet-to-be-titled gangster drama Sharwanand. In Tamil, her Paris Paris is gearing up for release and she will also be seen as the female lead in Komali.