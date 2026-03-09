Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas confirms relationship with Kavya Reddy, says the celebrations are yet to begin
Bellamkonda Sreenivas clarified that the quiet family gathering photographed and circulated online was not an engagement, adding that the official celebrations and dates would be announced soon.
Tollywood has had no shortage of wedding announcements in recent weeks. First it was Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, then Allu Shirish and Nayanika Reddy. Now, actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has added his name to that list, confirming his relationship with Kavya Reddy through a post on social media that was equal parts love letter and clarification.
The post, addressed directly to Kavya, described her arrival in his life as something with its own timing, credited her with bringing positivity and countless smiles into his days, and closed with the line “I can’t wait for our forever together.” It was warm, personal, and the kind of statement that spread quickly online. But the final lines of the post were perhaps the most telling: he made a point of stating that what had taken place was not an engagement, just a small family announcement, and that the celebrations were still to come with dates to be announced soon.
To my Kavyaamma,
Life has its own beautiful timing.. and mine bought you into my world. ❤️
Thank you for coming into my life, believing in me at right time, filling my days with positivity and countless smiles !! Will make sure that every smile on your face will never fade… pic.twitter.com/Vv9O1nxGyU
— Bellamkonda Sreenivas (@BSaiSreenivas) March 9, 2026
The clarification was necessary because photos from a quiet ceremony held on the morning of March 8 in Hyderabad had already been circulating on social media, with several reports calling it an engagement. The event was attended by close family members and a few prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry, including director Boyapati Srinu, actress Samyuktha Menon, and director Anil Ravipudi.
Kavya Reddy hails from Hyderabad and has no connection to the film industry. According to reports, her grandfather served as a judge and her father is a practicing lawyer, making her family one of the more prominent non-film households to be linked with a Tollywood actor in recent memory. Reports suggest the two had been in a relationship for some time before deciding to take things forward.
On the professional front, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has completed the shoot for Tyson Naidu, which is set to release soon, and is currently filming Haindava. He also has two new projects lined up for announcement.
