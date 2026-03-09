Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas confirms relationship with Kavya Reddy, says the celebrations are yet to begin

Tollywood has had no shortage of wedding announcements in recent weeks. First it was Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, then Allu Shirish and Nayanika Reddy. Now, actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has added his name to that list, confirming his relationship with Kavya Reddy through a post on social media that was equal parts love letter and clarification.

The post, addressed directly to Kavya, described her arrival in his life as something with its own timing, credited her with bringing positivity and countless smiles into his days, and closed with the line “I can’t wait for our forever together.” It was warm, personal, and the kind of statement that spread quickly online. But the final lines of the post were perhaps the most telling: he made a point of stating that what had taken place was not an engagement, just a small family announcement, and that the celebrations were still to come with dates to be announced soon.