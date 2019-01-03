Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas: We should have been more careful with Kavacham script

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas turned 26 on Thursday. The actor chose to celebrate his birthday with the industry bigwigs and fans. Sreenivas, who recently entertained the audience with action thriller Kavacham, is now gearing up with the yet-to-be-titled film directed by Teja. On the occasion of his birthday, he exclusively interacted with indianexpress.com.

Advertising

Q. Is it a conscious decision of picking only action films, be it your debut Alludu Sreenu or your recent release Kavacham

I have been getting the action based scripts may be due to my physique. I feel that action sequences are challenging and only a few lead actors are doing such films in Tollywood. Being among the few, I feel blessed and grateful.

Q. You are good at dancing and action. But your acting receives criticism. How do you react to it?

Advertising

It’s not like that! I have always been appreciated by the reviewers and critics for improvising my performance. I am just five films old in terms of acting and obviously, it will take time to improve. I took my film with Teja as a challenge to prove myself as a performer. I am sure that it will be an answer to the question!

Q. Your previous outing Kavacham did not perform well at the ticket-windows. What did you learn from it?

We should have been more careful with Kavacham script. The audiences are expecting newness from filmmakers and I feel that people will also accept commercial flicks when we present them in new ways.

Q. You have worked with senior directors and debut directors as well. Did you find any difference?

In fact, I learnt many things from all of them. When I was working for Kavacham with the new director, everything happened with clarity. At the same time, when you are working with a new director, even our experience will be considered. It’s a learning process in every aspect for me.

Q. Tell us about your upcoming project with director Teja?

It’s a rom-com love story and all the main characters look interesting. I can say that the movie will give an emotional ride to the audience. The first half of the film goes on in an entertaining way while the second half moves on the emotional note. Director Teja is one of the nicest persons I have ever met and he is very happy with my involvement in the character. Teja sir approached me with two different scripts and he is happy with my understanding of the script that we are doing now. The film will be in theatres in March.

Q. What are your upcoming projects?

Advertising

The talks for a movie with RX100 director Ajay Bhupathi are going on and we are still figuring out the dates. I also signed on the dotted lines for two new projects. The details about them will be announced very soon by the producers.