Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

RRR featured on WatchMojo: Jr NTR’s ‘mind-blowing’ scene with wild animals on Number 9, fans upset

SS Rajamouli's RRR found a new lease of life when it was made available for streaming on Netflix. It has since been reviewed by some of the most popular members of the Hollywood film fraternity. There's much speculation that RRR maybe India's best shot at Oscars.

WatchMojo featured Enthiran before RRR.

RRR makers on Tuesday expressed happiness after the film got featured on the WatchMojo YouTube channel. The entertainment portal has dedicated a whole video, running little more than 12 minutes to list the top 10 moments from the blockbuster, which is written and directed by SS Rajamouli.

The anchor of the video uses the words ‘outlandish’, ‘ridiculous’, ‘explosive’ ‘absurdly over-the-top’ to describe the larger-than-life heroic moments of RRR. However, it seems not many agree with the ranking of certain scenes by WatchMojo. For instance, the scene where Jr NTR’s Bheem gate-crashes the party of the British governor to rescue the girl from his tribe is ranked at the 9th position.

It’s considered one of the most spectacular moments in RRR. The scene begins with Bheem unleashing the wild animals at the party, overwhelming the security forces, as he goes looking for the little girl Malli, who had been taken hostage by the British. The scene had caught most viewers off-guard. “Bheem entering the palace with animals at 9 is a joke. That was the most unexpected and mind-blowing moment for me in the entire film. Definitely the most celebrated moment in the cinema theatre as well,” wrote a fan in the WatchMojo’s comment section.

The fans of Telugu cinema appeared to be overwhelmingly happy to see RRR get such treatment by WatchMojo. However, it’s not the first film to feature on the channel. Director Shankar’s Enthiran (2010) also made the cut when the channel did a list of ‘Top 10 Movie Train Fights.’ The scene shows the humanoid android, Chitti, played by superstar Rajinikanth, fighting off a gang of goons to save the girlfriend of its master. It was ranked number 7 on the list.

RRR, however, holds the privilege of being the first Indian movie to get an entire video dedicated to itself. A few weeks ago, the popular YouTube channel, Screen Junkies also reviewed RRR in his famous series Honest Trailers. Such recognition from the media from the West is a sign of RRR’s growing popularity with the audience worldwide.

RRR found a new lease of life when the Hindi version was made available for streaming on Netflix. It has since been reviewed by some of the most popular members of the Hollywood film fraternity. There’s much speculation that RRR is touted to be India’s best shot at Oscars.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 02:33:34 pm
