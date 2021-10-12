scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Pooja Hegde rings in birthday with her team, see photos

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is busy shooting for Tamil superstar Vijay's Beast.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
October 12, 2021 7:18:39 pm
Pooja HegdePooja Hegde turns 31 on Wednesday. (Photo: Instagram/Pooja Hegde)

Actor Pooja Hegde on Tuesday took to her Instagram page to share glimpses from her birthday party.

Ahead of her 31st birthday on Wednesday, her team had arranged a surprise birthday celebration. Pooja said even though she sort of felt cheated from all the lies told in the run-up to her surprise birthday bash, she let her hair down and soaked in all the love from her team.

A photo from Pooja Hegde’s birthday party. (Photo: Instagram/Pooja Hegde) A photo from Pooja Hegde’s birthday party. (Photo: Instagram/Pooja Hegde)

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is busy shooting for Tamil superstar Vijay’s Beast. The film will be her maiden collaboration with Vijay. It also marks her return to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. She made her acting debut with Mysskin’s Mugamoodi in 2012, and later became a popular actor in the Telugu film industry.

She is currently waiting for the release of Most Eligible Bachelor. The film, also starring Akhil Akkineni in the lead role, is set to hit the screens this Friday.

Pooja has also completed shooting for the upcoming romantic drama Radhe Shyam, in which she shares screen space with Prabhas. The film is now in post-production and it will open in cinemas on Sankranti holiday next year.

Pooja Hegde has also played a key role in Acharya, which stars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The film will hit screens on February 4 next year.

