Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap actor Charmme Kaur on leaving acting to become a producer: ‘I’d get wrinkles…’

Telugu cinema actor Charmme Kaur, who has also appeared in Hindi films like Amitabh Bachchan’s Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap and Mujhse Dosti Karoge! along with Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji has opened up about why she gave up acting career when she was at the top of her game in the Telugu and Tamil film industry.

The actor-turned-producer is backing Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson’s upcoming sports action drama Liger ,which is written and directed by filmmaker Puri Jagannadh.

Charmme calls her transition into a producer her 2.0 version. “It is a Charmme 2.0 version. It is good, it is amazing, I think I enjoy this job, this role as a producer the most. I feel I was born to produce films and nothing else,” she says.

On being asked if she doesn’t miss acting at all, she said, “I don’t want to act. I think I’ve lost interest completely in acting. Even for my own films, when they ask me to do a small cameo, I say no. I don’t want to see myself on screen anymore.”

Charmme then opened up about how she felt an urge to give acting when she was at the top, and embrace her ‘wrinkles’. She shares, “I’ve done 55 films in 15 years. I was the main lead actress and I was at the top. How much longer… (can I keep doing it). There are so many beautiful, talented, hard-working girls out there, they’re coming every day. It is their time now. I’d get wrinkles, I would become fat, and it is normal and that’s the reason I wanted to shift out of it while I was still at the peak of my career.”

She accepts that career opportunities for men are vastly different. “Male actors are blessed,” she says, “Having said that, women are also getting very strong roles and are getting big openings at box office. Look at Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt was on her own. But these men are so blessed. I keep asking Vijay (Deverakonda) where do you see yourself after 20 years, and he says, ‘doing the same sh*t’.”

Charmme credits filmmaker Puri Jagannadh for recognising the producer in her. The two are co-founders of Puri Connects, the film production house. “Puri sir is my business partner, co-founder of Puri Connects. That man is an extraordinary ally. He says when a woman makes up her mind, no one can shift her decision. I was acting until Buddha Hoga Tera Baap. I’d always be involved (in the making of the film), if he was narrating, I’d give him advice on the script; if something was growing wrong in the production, I’d bring it to his notice. So, he saw this side to me for two years and figured that I was good at administration. He suggested that I should be producing films, because I have it in me. It has been a journey for us from Rs 2 crores to Rs 200 crores in the last seven years. It is because of this man who has supported me.”

Charmme and Puri have had a great run with making films under their banner. However, the Telugu media has linked the two. She says the link-up rumours hurt and affect her. “I feel very bad and very hurt. I’ve spent days crying. I’m human at the end of the day. I want people to see me as a producer, I want people to see me as a hard working woman. But when such things are said, I wonder if I am doing something wrong in my life. I want people to be convinced that I am woman who is working very hard for myself and my family. So after I am done crying, I get back on my feet the very next day and ask myself what my ambition is. I get on the sets and forget about everything else.”