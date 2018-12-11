Bareilly Ki Barfi to be remade in Telugu

Hit Bollywood film Bareilly Ki Barfi will soon be remade in Telugu. According to sources, the script of the original film will be tweaked keeping in mind the sensibilities of the Telugu audience.

Two production houses Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory have acquired the Telugu remake rights of Bareilly Ki Burfi.

Renowned screenwriter and founder of Kona Film Corporation, Kona Venkat confirmed the news with indianexpress.com. “I along with People Media Factory are remaking it,” he said.

The makers of Bareilly Ki Barfi’s Telugu version are currently zeroing in on the director and cast.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Apart from Bareilly Ki Barfi’s Telugu remake, Kona Venkat is also producing a thriller film, starring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan. Touted to be made on a Rs 40 crore budget, the movie will commence its regular shoot from the first quarter of 2019.