Bangarraju trailer: Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya play playboys in this Sankranti movie

The trailer of Bangarraju was released on Tuesday. The film, starring Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles, is set to open in cinemas on January 14, coinciding with the celebration of the Sankranti festival.

The film is a sequel to the 2016 comedy-drama Soggade Chinni Nayana. Judging by the trailer, Chaitanya’s character Bangarraju carries forward the family legacy of being a ladies’ man. And his character is being watched over from the skies by Bangarraju senior, who is also busy flirting with women in heaven. Bangarraju junior and his flirtatious ways seem to have gotten him into serious trouble with a villain. So Bangarraju senior kicks up some cosmic dust to help junior fend off bad people. Lord Yama, the god of death, also seems to play an important role in sorting out junior’s problems on earth. It kind of reminds us of films like Devantakudu and Yamagola.

The film stars Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty as female leads. It is written and directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.

Bangarraju is one of the six Telugu movies that is releasing during Sankranti. As big-budget spectacles like director SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam were postponed owing to the spike in coronavirus cases and various lockdown restrictions across the country, many small-budget movies stepped in to cash in on the empty window and the festive season.