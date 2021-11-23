Bangarraju teaser: Naga Chaitanya steps into the shoes of Nagarjuna

On the occasion of Naga Chaitanya Akkineni‘s birthday today, Nagarjuna Akkineni unveiled the teaser of Bangarraju on social media. Sharing the teaser on his Twitter handle, the Wild Dog actor wrote, “Presenting our China Bangarraja on his birthday. Love you ra.”

Thanking his father, Naga Chaitanya tweeted, “Thank you so much nana!!”

The teaser sees Naga Chaitanya’s China Bangarraju wearing the watch, jewellery and sunglasses of Bangarraju (played by Nagarjuna) and imitating him. Then, he comes out in style and hits the cattle stick on the ground that eventually settles on his bike. He gets a bit emotional as he starts the bike. The background score by Anup Rubens elevates the visuals.

The shooting of Bangarraju is currently underway in Mysuru. The movie marks the second collaboration between Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya after superhit Manam.

Bangarraju, which is a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana, also stars Ramya Krishna, Krithi Shetty, Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi. Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya has Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline.