Naga Chaitanya plays Nagarjuna’s grandson in Bangarraju, says director Kalyan Krishna

Director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala’s Bangarraju is set for a grand release in theatres on 14th January amidst the Omicron scare. The movie marks Kurasala’s third directorial under Nagarjuna Akkineni‘s production after Soggade Chinni Nayana and Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam. With Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishnan, and Krithi Shetty in other leading roles, the film has music by Anup Rubens and cinematography by Yuvaraj.

Ahead of Bangarraju’s release, Kalyan Krishna interacted with the media. Here are the excerpts.

Tell us about your journey?

We decided to do a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana in 2016, when the film released. But back then, Naga Chaitanya was busy with projects like Savyasachi and Sailaja Reddy Alludu while I was busy with other things. Coronavirus pandemic further delayed Bangarraju. Nagarjuna Akkineni and I understand each other pretty well, and he has always been there to support me.

What is the basic plot of Bangarraju?

Bangarraju is a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana. The story of the film begins where Soggade ended. You will see Naga Chaitanya as the grandson of Pedda Bangarraju (Nagarjuna). Both the stars will have equal parts to play in the story.

What were the challenges that you felt while making the movie?

It has been a big challenge to make Bangarraju ready for a Sankranthi release. Apart from competing with other big movies, the film also needs to overcome the comparisons with its prequel Soggade. The film has a big star cast and 32 minutes of visual effects. So, keeping all the things in mind, we ran with the time but with clarity.

Tell us about your upcoming films?

I have a project in discussions for Studio Green’s Gnanavel Raja.