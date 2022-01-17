Bangarraju box office collection: Nagarjuna Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya film earns Rs 53 cr in opening weekend

Bangarraju is faring well at the box office. The film, featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, has grossed Rs 53 crore in its opening weekend. Sharing a poster of the movie’s box office gross on Twitter, actor Akhil Akkineni congratulated the film’s team. He wrote, “Im a proud son and a proud brother! Sankranthi is truly yours team #Bangarraaju congratulations! Thank you to our director @kalyankrishna_k for giving us yet another blockbuster.”

Im a proud son and a proud brother ! Sankranthi is truly yours team #Bangarraaju congratulations! Thank you to our director @kalyankrishna_k for giving us yet another blockbuster. pic.twitter.com/Pef3OrA5A9 — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) January 17, 2022

Bangarraju is the sequel to the superhit Soggade Chinni Nayana and is the second collaboration between Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya.

Speaking at an event regarding the success of the film, Naga Chaitanya said, “The film has received a unanimous response from the audience. I would like to dedicate this movie’s success to dad (Nagarjuna). He finished the movie with the same energy that he had shown while listening to the script (for the first time). He gave that energy to us as well. The advantage of working with director Kalyan Krishna is that he takes (the actors) close to the hearts of the audiences.”

Bangarraju opened in theatres on 14th January mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. However, with no other big-budget film releasing at the time, Bangarraju cashed in on the Sankranthi festival season, despite the fear of Omicron cases.

Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, Bangarraju also features Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty in leading roles.