Sree Vishnu to start shooting for Balavanthudu Nakemani from January

Actor Sree Vishnu, who was recently seen in Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu, is gearing up for Balavanthudu Nakeman.

The Chaitanya Dantulur directorial is a political thriller and the makers are planning to begin shooting in January. Prashanthi and Krishna Vijay are producing Balavanthudu Nakeman under Aran Media Works banner.

Aran Media Works had previously planned to start Nara Rohit starrer Anaganga Dakshinadilo, also helmed by Chaitanya Dantuluri, in January. But now, this project has been postponed.

A source told indianexpress.com, “The pre-production work of Balavanthudu Nakemani has been completed and presently, we are finalising the cast and crew. The filming will start from January under the direction of Chaitanya Dantuluri and the entire shooting will be wrapped up in a single schedule.”

“After the competition of Balavanthudu Nakemani, the regular shooting for Nara Rohit’s Anaganga Dakshinadilo will start from April or May onwards,” the source added.