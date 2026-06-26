Did Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty just tease Baahubali 3? Fans think so

Did Prabhas just hint at Baahubali 3? A viral clip from Baahubali: The Torchbearer has fans buzzing.

More than a decade after Baahubali transformed Indian cinema, fans may finally have a reason to believe the blockbuster franchise isn’t over yet. A viral moment from Netflix’s new documentary series, Baahubali: The Torchbearer, has reignited speculation about Baahubali 3, with Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty seemingly dropping subtle hints about another chapter.

While there has been no official announcement from director SS Rajamouli or the makers, the clip has sent fans into overdrive, with many convinced that the beloved franchise is set to continue.

Did the cast just tease Baahubali 3?

The buzz began after a clip from Baahubali: The Torchbearer, which premiered on Netflix on June 26, went viral on social media. The four-episode Telugu documentary chronicles the making of the Baahubali films, their unprecedented success and the lasting impact they had on Indian cinema through behind-the-scenes footage, unseen moments and interviews with the cast and crew.