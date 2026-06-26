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Did Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty just tease Baahubali 3? Fans think so
A viral clip from Baahubali: The Torchbearer has fans convinced Prabhas, Rana and Anushka just teased Baahubali 3.
More than a decade after Baahubali transformed Indian cinema, fans may finally have a reason to believe the blockbuster franchise isn’t over yet. A viral moment from Netflix’s new documentary series, Baahubali: The Torchbearer, has reignited speculation about Baahubali 3, with Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty seemingly dropping subtle hints about another chapter.
While there has been no official announcement from director SS Rajamouli or the makers, the clip has sent fans into overdrive, with many convinced that the beloved franchise is set to continue.
Did the cast just tease Baahubali 3?
The buzz began after a clip from Baahubali: The Torchbearer, which premiered on Netflix on June 26, went viral on social media. The four-episode Telugu documentary chronicles the making of the Baahubali films, their unprecedented success and the lasting impact they had on Indian cinema through behind-the-scenes footage, unseen moments and interviews with the cast and crew.
In the now-viral clip, Rana can be heard saying, “I don’t know if I should say this publicly, but since Rajamouli and Shobu garu aren’t here, I’ll just say what’s on my mind. The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali…”
Before he finishes the sentence, Prabhas smiles and holds up three fingers, prompting laughter from Anushka Shetty and everyone else on the couch. The clip then ends with the words, “And the legacy continues!”
IT’S OFFICIAL! #Baahubali3 is confirmed 🔥 Prabhas, Rana & Anushka Shetty are back to rule the big screen once again.
The wait begins… and the hype is going to be insane. 👑⚔️#BaahubaliTheTorchBearer pic.twitter.com/NWP6lvgkhN
— Madesh (@alwaysmadesh) June 26, 2026
Although no one explicitly confirms a third film, the exchange has been widely interpreted by fans as a tease for Baahubali 3.
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Fans are convinced Baahubali 3 is happening
The clip quickly became one of the biggest talking points online, with fans treating it as an unofficial confirmation that the franchise will return.
“The all-time greatest Indian movie’s third instalment Baahubali 3 is now official,” one social media user wrote.
Another posted, “Goosebumps stuff followed by #Baahubali3 announcement from the Baahubali himself.”
A third fan commented, “Baahubali 3 is officially happening! The wait is finally coming to an end. S.S. Rajamouli, along with Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty, has confirmed that the official announcement for Baahubali 3 is on the way.”
Another fan wrote, “Now, with Baahubali 3, expectations are bigger than ever. If Rajamouli delivers another masterpiece, this film has every chance of becoming the biggest Indian movie of all time and creating a brand-new box office benchmark. This is not just a sequel—it’s a cinematic event that millions of fans have been waiting for. The king is ready to return.”
What is Baahubali: The Torchbearer?
Premiering globally on Netflix on June 26, Baahubali: The Torchbearer is a four-episode documentary series that revisits the journey of one of India’s most influential film franchises. The series explores how the films were conceived, the production challenges faced by the team, financial hurdles, and the cultural impact of Baahubali through interviews with SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and producer Shobu Yarlagadda.
About the Baahubali franchise
Released in 2015, Baahubali: The Beginning became a landmark moment for Indian cinema, redefining the scale of storytelling, visual effects and action. Its 2017 sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion, emerged as an even bigger phenomenon and remains among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, collecting around Rs 1,788 crore worldwide. The films turned Prabhas into a pan-India superstar while also earning nationwide recognition for Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar.
As part of the franchise’s 10-year celebrations, a remastered version combining both films, Baahubali: The Epic, was released in theatres worldwide in 2025 and went on to become one of the most successful re-releases in recent years.
For now, all eyes remain on SS Rajamouli, who is currently busy with his next film Varanasi starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is slated for a theatrical release in April 2027.
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