Rana Daggubati celebrates two years of Baahubali The Conclusion

Today marks two years since the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion. Actor Rana Daggubati and producer Shobu Yarlagadda took to Twitter to reflect on the impact of the blockbuster film.

Baahubali The Conclusion released on April 28, 2017.

Today marks two years since the release of SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali: The Conclusion. The magnum opus, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj among others, broke several box office records and its total collection of Rs 510.99 crore in India still remains unbeaten.

On the occasion of the film’s second anniversary, the cast and crew of Baahubali: The Conclusion took to Twitter to reflect on the impact of the blockbuster film.

Baahubali’s official Twitter handle started off the celebration with a tweet thanking fans for making the film so big. The tweet read, “Its been two years for the epic saga that has not only set unbeatable records but also the supreme standards in Indian cinema. Thank you everyone for supporting us, trusting us and enabling us to make something so big. We are obliged. Keep loving us! #Baahubali2”

Rana Daggubati wrote on Twitter, “Two years this day changed my life and Indian cinema forever!! #Baahubali”

Soon, Baahubali 2 producer Shobu Yarlagadda expressed that he is yet to come to terms with the film’s achievement.

“2 years ago today @BaahubaliMovie 2 released! Love it or not it has redefined Indian cinema! Thanks to all of you, who became the torch bearers and took the movie to unimaginable heights! Believe it or not, what the movie has achieved has still not sunk into me completely!” he tweeted.

