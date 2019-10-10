Baahubali The Beginning to be screened at Royal Albert Hall

Director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali The Beginning, which blurred the lines of regional cinema and brought India on the global map, is all set to make history again. The film will be screened at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The film’s screening will take place on October 19 this year. On the occasion, fans will experience a reunion as along with the maverick filmmaker, the event will see the presence of star cast Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and others. MM Keeravaani will also grace the show to perform the Baahubali score with live orchestra.

On October 9, Prabhas took to his Instagram account and in a video, shared, “Hello everyone, I am excited to say that Baahubali The Beginning will be screened at Royal Albert Hall in London on October 19, 2019. A live orchestra will be performing the epic score in sync with the film. Please join me, Rana, SS Rajamouli, Keeravaani and team BB for yet another epic event.” In another post, he shared a photo of Baahubali team and wrote, “Super excited to join my #Baahubali team in London on October 19th to catch a LIVE rendition of MM Keeravaani’s score for the film by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra! Would love all of you to join us… @royalalberthall”

Earlier, SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote, “Very excited that our film #Baahubali-The Beginning is the first non-English film to have its score performed live at the world famous @RoyalAlbertHall by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London on Oct 19th.”

Baahubali franchise went onto become one of the biggest Indian magnum opus. It’s first edition, Baahubali: The Beginning, earned a whopping amount of Rs 118.7 crores in India while the second installment Baahubali The Conclusion earned Rs 510.99 crore.