Baahubali The Beginning gets standing ovation at Royal Albert Hall

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali The Beginning has went onto break yet another record. The film became first ever non-English film to be screened at Royal Albert Hall, London. The film was screened on October 19 and received a standing ovation from the audience. Adding to the cinema experience was MM Keeraavani’s musical performance along with a live orchestra who performed in sync with the film.

The screening was nothing less than a reunion of Baahubali stars. Apart from MM Keeravani, the event saw the presence of Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli and its star cast including Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and producer Shobhu Yarlagadda.

Baahubali franchise blurred the lines of regional cinema. It also went onto put Indian cinema on global map, making the actors and the filmmaker a global phenomenon.

The film went onto become one of the biggest Indian magnum opus. It’s first edition, Baahubali: The Beginning, earned a whopping amount of Rs 118.7 crore in India while the second installment Baahubali The Conclusion earned Rs 510.99 crore.

Earlier this month, Prabhas took to his Instagram account and in a video, shared, “Hello everyone, I am excited to say that Baahubali The Beginning will be screened at Royal Albert Hall in London on October 19, 2019. A live orchestra will be performing the epic score in sync with the film. Please join me, Rana, SS Rajamouli, Keeravaani and team BB for yet another epic event.” In another post, he shared a photo of Baahubali team and wrote, “Super excited to join my #Baahubali team in London on October 19th to catch a LIVE rendition of MM Keeravaani’s score for the film by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra! Would love all of you to join us… @royalalberthall”

On the work front, SS Rajamouli is gearing up for another magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film will mark Telugu debut of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.