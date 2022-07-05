scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda calls out Resul Pookutty's 'gay love story' comment on RRR: 'Is that a bad thing?'

Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda reacted to Resul Pookutty's 'gay love story' comment about RRR on Twitter.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 8:57:36 am
RRR movieJr NTR and Ram Charan on the sets of RRR.

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty’s comments calling SS Rajamouli’s RRR a “gay love story” have drawn a severe reaction from Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda. In a series of tweets on Monday, Resul called the Ram Charan and Jr NTR film ‘a gay love story’ after filmmaker Munish Bhardwaj called it “garbage.”

Later in the day, Shobu called out Resul’s comments and shared that he doesn’t think RRR is a gay love story but questioned that even if it was, how was it a bad thing? His tweet read, “I don’t think @RRRMovie is a gay love story as you say but even if it was, is ‘gay love story’ a bad thing? How can you justify using this? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low!”

Resul, in another tweet, shared that he agreed with Shobhu and there was “nothing wrong even if it was (a gay love story).” He also mentioned that he did not mean to offend anyone. “Agree totally. Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted2 my frnd, d banter that already exists in public domain &nothing else. There is no stooping factor in this. U don’t have2 take it seriously Shobu, I didn’t mean any offense2 any stake holders. I rest my case here!”

Resul won an Oscar for Best Sound Mixing in 2009 for his work on Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire. He also won a BAFTA Award for Best Sound in the same year.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR released in theatres earlier this year and has emerged as one of the most successful Indian films of 2022. The film has drawn a lot of appreciation from the international audience as well, after its release on Netflix.

