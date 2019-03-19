Baahubali makers to adapt The Ivory Throne into series

Manu S Pillai’s award-winning novel The Ivory Throne: Chronicles of the House of Travancore will be adapted for the screen, announced producer Shobu Yarlagadda of Arka Mediaworks on Monday. Shobu said that he was very excited about the project, which he described as “…retelling of a very fascinating period in Indian history.”

Advertising

The novel revolves around the life and work of Sethu Lakshmi Bayi, the last queen of the House of Travancore. It follows the two centuries of internecine conflict, bloodhead and chaos that came to the shores of Kerala along with Vasco da Gama in 1498.

“We are also delighted that the book is in the capable hands of the team at Arka Mediaworks who rewrote cinematic grandeur with the Baahubali films. I am confident we are going to see an adaptation that will be appreciated by viewers all over the world,” Ananth Padmanabhan, CEO, HarperCollins India, said.

Manu S Pillai also shared a similar sentiment about Arka optioning the audio-visual rights for his novel. “I am delighted that Arka has optioned The Ivory Throne, and will summon their phenomenal expertise and creative abilities to try and bring alive this remarkable tale of power and princely politics on screen. Sethu Lakshmi Bayi, the protagonist of the book, was one of India’s most remarkable queens, with a life story that is truly gripping – it is most exciting to visualize her tale on screen, and I look forward keenly to the day this happens,” the writer said in a statement.

Advertising

On Tuesday, producer Shobu Yarlagadda said the book will be turned into a series to do justice to the sprawling tale of a bygone era. “Just to add, we are mostly looking to adapt the book to original series and not a movie. Only a series can do justice to the depth and extent of the material in the book!,” he tweeted.

Excited to have optioned @UnamPillai‘s work #theIvoryThrone! We @arkamediaworks are so looking forward to adapting this to screen! Its retelling of a very fascinating period in Indian history! Here’s hoping we can do justice to Manu’s 5 years of hard work!https://t.co/D18StbkcOj — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) March 18, 2019

Just to add, we are mostly looking to adapt the book to original series and not a movie. Only a series can do justice to the depth and extent of the material in the book! #theIvoryThrone @UnamPillai — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) March 19, 2019

Shobu’s last production venture Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), which was the sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), was the biggest blockbuster in the history of Indian cinema.