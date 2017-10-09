Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati shares a photo with Prabhas and we want to revisit kingdom of Mahishmati

Rana Daggubati with Prabhas at the sets of Baahubali. Rana Daggubati with Prabhas at the sets of Baahubali.

While Bhallaladeva and Baahubali might be at loggerheads on screen but the equation Prabhas and Rana Daggubati share off screen is way too cute. The camaraderie between the handsome actors has always been very evident at public events. In a confirmation, Rana has shared a picture taken with Prabhas on the sets of Baahubali and it makes us want to revisit the Kingdom of Mahishmati. It has Prabhas and Rana sharing the same throne for which they fight in the story, only this time, they have wide smiles on their faces. “What fun we had in between all the madness..every day of filming this epic was memorable!! Miss being in the great kingdom of Mahishmati!,” Rana tweeted along with the picture.

Incidentally, the fans of Baahubali got a chance to revisit the famed kingdom of Mahishmati on Sunday. The second part of the movie franchise made its television premiere in three languages, broadcast by Sony Max, Star Vijay and Star Maa.

What fun we had in between all the madness..every day of filming this epic was memorable!! Miss being in the great kingdom of Mahishmati!! pic.twitter.com/xStwLsxsXi — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 8, 2017

The film was officially the biggest blockbuster across industries and languages, propelling South Indian film industries to the national spotlight. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion earned more than Rs 1500 crores across the world, earning a spot in the list of the highest grossers in Indian cinema. The franchise that has two films, follows the story of power struggle in the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati between Baahubali and his cousin Bhalladeva. The Baahubali franchise was much appreciated for its visual aesthetics, to the point that director SS Rajamouli was asked by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu to help in communicating designs for the capital city Amaravati to the architects.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd