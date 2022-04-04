Baahubali 3 in works? Producer Prasad Devineni responds: ‘At some point we might make it if…’

Fans of the epic Baahubali movies, we have some good news for you. After the mega success of the first two period dramas, RRR director SS Rajamouli has apparently said that there is some scope to explore a third film too in the beloved franchise.

To elaborate exactly what he meant during a media interaction, Baahubali producer Prasad Devineni said that the feature might eventually begin production sometime in the future, but no specifics have emerged regarding the project yet.

“What he (SS Rajamouli) was saying is that there is scope in the Baahubali world to tell another story. The world is there, and the characters are larger than life. But we are not looking to start immediately, because he has got a couple of commitments. After that we will think about it. Definitely at some point we might make it, if everything falls into place. But there is no effort being put in right now,” the producer told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s father and screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad said that the team is right now focusing on the Mahesh Babu film, and have not really thought much about the third part of Baahubali series.

Baahubali 3 or no Baahubali 3, director Rajamouli has much to celebrate. The acclaimed filmmaker is currently riding high on the success of his latest Ram Charan and Jr NTR release RRR, which has reportedly minted Rs 900 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie not only impressed cinegoers, but also managed to wow critics as well.