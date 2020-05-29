Baahubali 2’s Russian clip goes viral

Prabhas starrer Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015, followed by Baahubali: The Conclusion in 2017. Prabhas starrer Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015, followed by Baahubali: The Conclusion in 2017.

Baahubali’s popularity refuses to die even after years of its release. The SS Rajamouli directorial has now caught the adulation of fans in Russia too. A clip from Baahubali: The Conclusion shared by the Russian Embassy in India has gone viral due to its Russian dub.

The Russian Embassy on Thursday tweeted a video from the telecast of the second part of Baahubali on its local TV channel. The scene in question is when Amarendra Baahubali introduces his newly wedded wife Devasena to his mother Sivagami.

The tweet read, “Indian cinema gains popularity in Russia. Look what Russian TV is broadcasting right now: the Baahubali with Russian voiceover!”

🎬 Indian cinema gains popularity in Russia. Look what Russian TV is broadcasting right now: the Baahubali with Russian voiceover! pic.twitter.com/VrIgwVIl3b — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) May 28, 2020

The clip went viral in no time, with Indian fans hailing the magnum opus for changing the way we made films in India and how the world viewed our films.

Baahubali is a two-part epic action series and starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Nassar among others. The first film – Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015, followed by Baahubali: The Conclusion in 2017. Produced in Telugu, it was dubbed in several Indian and foreign languages.

Made at a budget of over Rs 250 crore, the Baahubali series went on to become the biggest blockbuster in Indian cinema, grossing more than Rs 1,800 crore at the global box office.

