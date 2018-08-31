Celebrities mourn the death of Telugu director B Jaya

B Jaya was 54 B Jaya was 54

B Jaya, one of the leading female directors down south, passed away on Thursday night at a private hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The 54-year-old journalist-turned-filmmaker suffered a cardiac arrest. She is survived by her husband BA Raju, a well-known PRO in the Telugu film industry.

Jaya was writing columns for a Telugu newspaper before she made her directorial debut in 2003 with Chantigadu, which had Baladitya and Suhasini in the lead roles. In a career spanning about 14 years, she made six films notably, Premikulu, Gundamma Gaari Manavadu and Lovely. She is also credited with introducing new faces in the Telugu film industry.

Following the news of her death, condolence messages have been pouring in from across the Telugu film industry.

“Can’t believe this happened !! Such a sweet person gone too soon .. RIP #jayagaru .. strength to @baraju_SuperHit and the entire family in this terrible time ..(sic),” tweeted Rakul Preet.

“Deepest condolences for #jaya director. We lost one of the very few positive women directors of our times..Too unfortunate to have lost her so soon. Strength to @baraju_SuperHit and her family…May her soul rest in peace.#RIPJayaGaru (sic),” Lakshmi Manchu said via Twitter.

“God has been so unkind to TFI lately. Unfortunate to lose -B.Jaya Garu but she will be remembered as a fighter & an inspiration for many women filmmaker’s. My heart goes out to you in your time of sorrow @baraju_SuperHit. Extending my condolences and prayers,” wrote actor Sudheer Babu on his Twitter page.

“My deepest condolences to @baraju_SuperHit Garu and his family… May her soul rest in peace,” tweeted Sai Dharam Tej.

The passing of B Jaya comes at a time when the Telugu film industry is mourning the death of senior actor and politician Nandamuri Harikrishna.

