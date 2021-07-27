Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu remake starring Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati gets a release date

The makers of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake released a behind-the-scenes video of the upcoming Telugu film starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati on Tuesday. The video revealed that the film will hit the big screens during the Sankranti holiday next year.

Pawan’s character has been named Bheemla Nayak, while the filmmakers are yet to reveal the details of Rana’s character in the film. On Monday, the shooting of the film resumed months after it was halted due to the second wave of the coronavirus.

Pawan had also contracted the virus earlier this year and underwent treatment at his farmhouse. The star seems to have caught the infection while he was promoting his last film Vakeel Saab. Even though the film opened to packed houses across the Telugu states, the second wave of infections played spoilsport, cutting short its theatrical run.

The yet-to-be-titled film is helmed by Saagar K Chandra, while hit filmmaker Trivikram has penned the dialogues.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum was one of the biggest hits of Malayalam cinema last year. The late filmmaker Sachy’s film explored the possibilities of what happens when two men of some consequence are forced into a difficult situation, where both of them can’t get out with their reputation, ego and life still intact.

While Pawan reprises the role of an upright policeman with a dark past, which was originally played by Biju Menon, Rana Daggubati step into the shoes of Prithviraj, as a man who is drunk on arrogance and privilege