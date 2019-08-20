Awe sequel script is locked, reveals director Prasanth Varma

Awe director Prasanth Varma has confirmed that he is already working on the sequel of the National Award-winning film. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com. Varma said, “The script for Awe 2 is ready and we are looking for producers who would believe in our vision. Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee are interested in the film’s subject but it has become difficult to find the producers who could pitch a subject like Awe 2. It’s due to the commercial calculations and other reasons. Otherwise, I would have shot it immediately after Kalki’s release.”

Advertising

“Again, Awe 2 is a crazy film which will have a message in the end. I am quite confident that the audience will experience a new kind of narrative on the screen. It was supposed to be shot for Netflix, but I later dropped out from that idea to make it as a feature film,” he added.

When asked about his possible casting ideas for Awe 2, Prasanth said, “I have plans to approach Vijay Sethupathi. But I should not do it until the production house is locked.”

Apart from Awe 2, there has been buzz about Prasanth Varma helming a film with Akhil Akkineni. A source close to the development of the project said, “Prasanth Varma will direct Akhil Akkineni, once the actor finishes the film with director Bommarillu Bhaskar. As of now, it is unclear about the details of the completion of Akhil’s ongoing project. So, as there is time to come up with one more film in between, Prasanth is planning to helm Awe 2.”

Advertising

“The script for Akhil’s film has been locked and the pre-production is going on. The film is going to be a native comedy-drama and it will present Akhil in a completely new avatar. Interestingly, the premise for the Akhil’s movie is set in the 1990s,” the source added.

Awe won National Film Awards for Best Special Effects and Best Make-up.