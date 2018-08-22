Awe director Prashanth Varma to helm Rajasekhar’s next

Dr.Rajasekhar, known for his mass avatars, will sport a completely new look in Prashanth Varma’s film. Dr.Rajasekhar, known for his mass avatars, will sport a completely new look in Prashanth Varma’s film.

Prashanth Varma’s debut film Awe received glowing reviews from critics. With an ensemble cast comprising Kajal Agarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, the film garnered praise for its experimental and genre-bending nature. And now, Prashanth is all set to helm Dr. Rajasekhar’s upcoming film.

Rajasekar, known for his mass avatars, will sport a completely new look in the film. “Wishing u all a very Happy Bakrid.Here I’m releasing the pre-look of my next with the ‘awe’some @prasanthvarma. Launching the title logo on August 26th with all the other details.Chiranjeevi Garu,Many Many Happy Returns Of The Day!😊#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi From My Team & Me,” tweeted Rajasekhar.

Interestingly, the pre-look poster is the front page of a newspaper, with a headline ‘DR. RAJASEKHAR IN A NEW ‘AVATAR’. TITLE LAUNCH ON AUGUST 26’. The poster also has a caption ‘WHO IS THE MURDERER?’. The newspaper also features a photo of Kapil Dev with the world cup and an ad announcing the release of Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi. Both are indicative of the year the film is set in — 1983.

Prashanth had confirmed the same in an earlier tweet. “Thank u so much @RaoKavitha garu!! I promise to bring u more out-of-the-box stories. Working on a story completely set in 1983, Telangana. 😊 @scriptsville #Awe (sic),” he had tweeted.

He had also tweeted, seeking to hire a dialogue writer who is well-versed in Telangana dialect. “Looking for a dialogue writer who is well versed in Telangana dialect!!”

Prashanth is also working on the Telugu remake of Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. Titled That Is Mahalakshmi, the film is headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia.

