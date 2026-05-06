Avika Gor says felt ‘uncomfortable’ during Ugly Story shoot, leaves co-star Nandu shocked: ‘I hated him’

The trailer launch event for the upcoming Telugu romantic thriller Ugly Story, directed by Pranava Swaroop, witnessed the cast and crew getting candid about the movie and its production. Touted as a film that explores the darker side of love, Ugly Story’s trailer has already drawn attention on social media for its raw depiction of toxic relationships and for shedding light on manipulation, gaslighting, and harassment faced by women under the guise of love.

Meanwhile, certain remarks made by actor Avika Gor, who plays the female lead opposite Nandu, have captured everyone’s attention. During the event, she shared that she felt uncomfortable while shooting certain scenes in the movie. Initially flabbergasted by her comments, Nandu’s expression quickly shifted to relief as she explained why she felt so. Once Avika began to elaborate, Nandu stood there with a smile, his hands folded, nodding in agreement with her words.

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Avika Gor reveals why she felt ‘uncomfortable’ while working in Ugly Story

“When I was shooting… when I was doing some scenes where Nandu was not behaving normally… I hated him,” Avika said, eliciting a smile from Nandu, who stood behind her alongside other members of the movie’s team. “For the first time in my career, I was uncomfortable on a set,” she added, causing Nandu’s expression to shift immediately to shock.

Avika continued, “I absolutely wanted to get rid of those scenes and just do something else in life because of the discomfort of the character that I was actually feeling.” Hearing this, Nandu let out a sigh of relief, realising she wasn’t referring to him personally but rather the emotional state of their characters. With a smile, he folded his hands, expressing his relief.

For the first time in my career, I was uncomfortable on the set.#AvikaGor pic.twitter.com/tZXuy4sAIc — M9 NEWS (@M9News_) May 6, 2026

‘Ugly Story shows the reality of love’

“The script made me hate the fact that somewhere, someone was actually going through this,” she noted, with Nandu nodding in agreement. “Though unfortunate, that’s the reality. It’s high time that we started making films giving reality check to the audience. Although many people would want to avoid a film like this, which acts as a mirror held against their lives, it’s high time they watched it,” she pointed out.

Avika added, “It’s high time you learnt something from it… A lot of movies are made for entertainment, and several others contain social messages, the biggest example being Chinnari Pellikuthuru (the dubbed Telugu version of the Hindi soap opera Balika Vadhu). Here (in Ugly Story), along with entertainment, while keeping you gripped, there is also a message.” She further noted, “Through this film, we wanted to showcase the reality of love. I feel fortunate to be part of such a powerful story.”

‘Every love story has a darker side’

Opening up about the movie, actor Nandu said, “This role is a new challenge for me. The story is filled with thrilling and engaging moments. Avika brought strong emotional depth to her character, and Pranava (director Pranava Swaroop) has crafted the film brilliantly.”

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Pranava noted, “Every love story has a darker side, and our aim was to portray that truth boldly. Nandu and Avika have delivered powerful performances. Our producers Subhashini and Lakshman have supported me immensely in maintaining quality. Audiences will surely have a compelling experience in theatres.”

About Ugly Story

Also starring Ravi Teja Mahadasyam, Shivaji Raja, and Pragnya Nayan, Ugly Story will hit theatres worldwide on May 22. The romantic thriller features cinematography by Sreesaikumar Dara, editing by Srikanth Patnaik, music by Shravan Bharadwaj, and art direction by Vitthal Kosanam.

Disclaimer: This article discusses themes of toxic relationships, including manipulation, gaslighting, and harassment, which can be distressing for some readers. While these topics are explored within the context of a film, they reflect real-world issues that impact emotional well-being. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or is in an abusive situation, please prioritise your safety and reach out to a professional or a dedicated support service for guidance.