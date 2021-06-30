Avika Gor shares posters from upcoming Telugu films on birthday, boyfriend Milind Chandwani calls her ‘so cute’

On her birthday, Avika Gor surprised fans with her character posters from upcoming Telugu films. The actor took to Instagram to introduce her role as Subbu from Production No. 1, who appears to be a bubbly and adventurous person, going by the looks of it. Along with the poster, Avika mentioned how Subbu is close to her heart.

“Here’s Subbu. Wishing you a very good morning. This character has my heart,” she wrote. As soon as she posted the picture, her boyfriend and former Roadies contestant Milind Chandwani commented, saying, “This is such a beautiful poster. You look so cute,” he wrote.

Avika and Milind went public with their relationship in 2020. Avika, who has been sharing some adorable pictures with Milind, wrote a long post in November last year in which she mentioned how her prayers have been answered in the form of Milind.

“We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it’s impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today. Utmost joy.. Abundance of love.. My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life,” she wrote.

Later in the day, Avika Gor, who rose to fame with her debut film Uyyala Jampala, introduced her characters in other upcoming films.

Sharing this post, Avika wrote, “Meet Chandhini.

A video of Avika from Kalyan Dhev starrer:

As per reports, the actor is part of Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna’s upcoming film Thank You. She will also feature in a film starring Kalyan Dhev.