Atlee promises fans will see a ‘different’ Deepika Padukone in his upcoming film AA22XA6: ‘We’re readying something big’

In a recent interview, filmmaker Atlee opened up about his next film, tentatively titled AA22XA6, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Filmmaker Atlee’s next project, tentatively titled AA22XA6, has been generating buzz ever since its announcement. With superstar Allu Arjun already on board, the addition of Deepika Padukone to the cast has further fuelled excitement on social media. In a recent interview, Atlee shared an update on the highly anticipated film and also spoke about reuniting with his Jawan actor Deepika, calling her his “lucky charm.”

During a chat with India Today, Atlee revealed that the movie’s team is working tirelessly day and night. “Every day, we are discovering something. I am aware of how everyone wants to hear about the film. And honestly, more than my audience, I am really waiting to tell them everything. We are spending sleepless nights working on it. I know it’s no excuse, but we are equally excited. We are readying something really big for everyone. And once it’s done, trust me, everyone will enjoy it to the maximum,” he said.

The filmmaker also expressed his excitement about collaborating with Deepika Padukone once again after Jawan (2023). “Yes, she’s my lucky charm. This is my second film with Deepika, and she’s wonderful to work with. She’s just unbelievable. And I think after motherhood, she’s starting this film, and you are going to see a very different Deepika for sure.”

The sci-fi action film, produced by Sun Pictures, also stars Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

Earlier, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, who designed Allu Arjun’s look for the upcoming film, spoke to SCREEN about it. “Allu Arjun sir is too passionate and when you will see what we are doing with Atlee sir, his looks are deadly in the film,” he shared.

