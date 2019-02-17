Atharvaa joins the cast of Jigarthanda remake Valmiki

Director Harish Shankar’s next film will be the official Telugu remake of the Tamil cult film Jigarthanda. Titled Valmiki, the director had made the announcement with actor Varun Tej who is set to reprise Bobby Simha’s role.

According to a report by DNA, Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali has been signed to play Siddharth’s role of a young filmmaker.

Valmiki will mark Atharvaa’s entry into mainstream Telugu film industry. Reportedly, Harish Shankar is not looking to make an exact remake and will be making changes to the script to suit Telugu audiences.

The film will be bankrolled by producers Ram and Gopi Achanta under their banner 14 Reels Entertainment and music director Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music.

Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jigarthanda is a gangster comedy that was released in 2014. The film starred Siddharth, Lakshmi Menon and Bobby Simha in the lead while Nasser, Karunakaran, and Guru Somasundaram formed the supporting cast. Bobby Simha won a National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of the now iconic, Assault Sethu.

Harish Shankar is well-known for directing Gabbar Singh, a remake of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg, with Pawan Kalyan. Although his last film Duvvada Jagannadham starring Allu Arjun did not do well at the box office, fans are excited to see how Valmiki will turn out to be.