SS Rajamouli reveals what he learned from Aamir Khan’s Lagaan

Director SS Rajamouli and RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been visiting cities across India to promote their movie, which is due in cinemas this Friday. During a promotional event in Delhi on Sunday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan joined the team of RRR.

During the event, Aamir confessed that he is very eager to watch RRR. He also asked Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt several questions about working on RRR.

“Baahubali 2 was the biggest hit of Indian cinema. It’s truly a pan-India film. How do you do that? How do you connect with so many people across the country?” Aamir asked Rajamouli.

Rajamouli responded, “Let me frankly tell you. I am not saying this just because you are here. The first movie that was accepted across India was Lagaan. It was just in Hindi. Baahubali was in four languages. And RRR is in five languages. The way the entire country connected with Laagan made a big impression on me. I learned from Lagaan that if I make my story based on basic human emotions, I have a chance to connect with more people.”

RRR was supposed to release in theatres in January. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had attended the promotional event in Mumbai. However, the third wave of Covid-19 forced the makers to postpone the release. With only four days left for its much-awaited release, the cast and crew of RRR are busy promoting the film.