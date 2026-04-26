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‘Will take severe legal action’: Ashu Reddy hits back at reports of alleged Rs 9 crore fraud
Ashu Reddy has now stepped forward, warning those spreading "false information" of stringent action.
Hours after several media reports emerged claiming that Telugu actor and social media personality Ashu Reddy has been booked for allegedly cheating a man of over Rs 9 crore, she has stepped forward, warning those spreading “false information” of stringent action.
In a short but strongly worded note shared on her Instagram stories, Ashu asserted that she would take legal action if necessary. “Without my consent, any news or false information that is passing through, will be taken a severe legal action. Respect (sic),” the actor wrote.
What’s the case against Ashu Reddy?
A case has reportedly been filed against Ashwini Reddy, popularly known as Ashu Reddy, at the Hyderabad City Central Crime Station (CCS) over a complaint filed by a London-based software engineer. According to Deccan Chronicle, the complainant, identified as YV Dharmendra, alleged that they had been in a long-term relationship and that the actor had cheated him on the promise of marriage.
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After meeting in Hyderabad in 2018, Dharmendra claimed that they grew close over the years, eventually developing a romantic relationship, and they even planned to get married in the future. Subsequently, the complainant alleged that he transferred large sums of money and gold to her over time under the pretext of marriage. He also purchased assets reportedly registered in her name, believing they were for their combined future.
However, the wedding never materialised. Now, Dharmendra has accused Ashu Reddy and her family of defrauding him to the tune of about Rs 9.35 crore. According to South First, the two became romantically involved while the complainant’s divorce proceedings from his previous marriage were ongoing, and the actor knew about this. Although Dharmendra pushed for marriage in 2020, Ashu allegedly refused without explanation, prompting him to demand the return of the money and assets.
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A few months later, they reconciled after her family took the initiative. Between 2020 and 2025, Dharmendra alleged that Ashu and her family further defrauded him while repeatedly assuring him of marriage. In mid-2025, the actor outrightly refused marriage again and severed contact with the complainant, leading him to file the complaint.
Who is Ashu Reddy?
A well-known figure in the Telugu entertainment industry, Ashu Reddy is noted for her roles in movies such as Chal Mohan Ranga, Focus, Spark Life, Yevam, and Padmavyuham Lo Chakradhari. She rose to widespread fame after her appearance on Bigg Boss Telugu. Previously, she had been embroiled in a drugs-related case, as reported by the Times of India, although she denied any involvement at the time.
Disclaimer: This article contains unverified claims originating from social media and news reports regarding ongoing legal allegations and personal disputes. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice or a definitive statement of facts.
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