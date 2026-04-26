‘Will take severe legal action’: Ashu Reddy hits back at reports of alleged Rs 9 crore fraud

Hours after several media reports emerged claiming that Telugu actor and social media personality Ashu Reddy has been booked for allegedly cheating a man of over Rs 9 crore, she has stepped forward, warning those spreading “false information” of stringent action.

In a short but strongly worded note shared on her Instagram stories, Ashu asserted that she would take legal action if necessary. “Without my consent, any news or false information that is passing through, will be taken a severe legal action. Respect (sic),” the actor wrote.

What’s the case against Ashu Reddy?

A case has reportedly been filed against Ashwini Reddy, popularly known as Ashu Reddy, at the Hyderabad City Central Crime Station (CCS) over a complaint filed by a London-based software engineer. According to Deccan Chronicle, the complainant, identified as YV Dharmendra, alleged that they had been in a long-term relationship and that the actor had cheated him on the promise of marriage.